Crime report

April 20, 2020 robesonian News 0
WEB ONLY

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Wilbert Hunt, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; Blake Jones, Freewill Lane, Rowland; Deep Branch Elementary School, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; and Alexandria Tyndall, McNeill Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lacy Chavis, Shannon Road, Shannon; Shandra Jackson, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Robert Crow, Regan Church Road, Lumberton; Restricted Victim, Henry Berry Road, Rowland; Joseph Odum, Selena Drive, Lumberton; Marvin Ford, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Dollar General, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; and Darwin Revels, St. Anna Road, Pembroke.

Thomas Bullard reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone armed with a weapon on Howell Road in Lumberton.

Joshua Fulmer reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on North Woodside Avenue in St. Pauls.

Ashley Oxendine reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a robbery that occurred on Raeon Drive in St. Pauls.

Gene Fulmer reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured when he was assaulted by someone armed with a weapon on Corey Road in Maxton.

Christopher Moore, of Spruce Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of an assault by someone armed with a weapon at a home on East 11th Street in Lumberton.

WEB ONLY
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_police-lights-2.jpgWEB ONLY