Six positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday brings county total to 34, more are expected

LUMBERTON — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Robeson County climbed by six on Monday, bringing the total number of local cases to 34, with two deaths on Friday.

A 41-year-old female tested out of state, with no pertinent information provided, according to the Robeson County Health Department. A 55-year-old man with contact at a worksite with know cases was tested positive by an out-of-county facility. A 68-year-old woman was tested positive by an out of county facility. No other information about the patient was provided by the county Health Department.

The other three cases reported Monday were a 32-year-old male tested at an out-of-county facility, a worksite with known cases was a factor; a 33-year-old male from a household with known cases was tested at a facility outside Robeson County; and a 34-year-old female, also in a household with known cases, tested positive at an out-of-county facility.

The county Health Department is working to determine with whom the six patients have had contact.

Monday’s cases add to an explosion of cases over the past weekend. Between Friday and late Sunday the number of cases jumped from 22 to 28. The two deaths were reported Friday.

And county Health Department Director Bill Smith predicts the number of local positive COVID-19 cases will climb as large employers in the area are affected by the new coronavirus.

This fact is reflected in the surge in positive cases in the past week, Smith said.

“The affected are divided into three strata for the county,” Smith said. “The first group was traveling related. The second was contacts to cases, and now we are into the worksite being the common denominator — that is people are acquiring it from coworkers and taking it to their families.”

According to the Health Department, three of the positive cases, two 55-year-old males and a 26-year-old female, appeared to have contracted the virus on a worksite. A 21-year-old female and a 47-year-old male were household contacts of a known case; and a 33-year-old, who may have contracted the virus by not avoiding a mass gathering, according to the department.

Smith said there are a number of causes for this past week’s surge in positive cases. One is disregard of social distancing practices.

“Recently, we have seen several examples of blatant disregard for distancing — two examples being a large church attendance and a group home visiting a friend who is quarantined due to being infected. What’s wrong with this picture?” Smith said. “Does anyone think that playing cards weekly with friends is risk free?

Smith said Interstate 95 traffic is also a cause.

“With people traveling and travelers coming through the county, it would have been almost impossible to have not had a case,” Smith said. “The only counties in North Carolina with no cases are those in the mountains and one along the coast.”

Robeson County being one of the most populous rural counties, with a populations more that 130,000, is also a factor, Smith said.

“One would expect more impact,” he said earlier Friday. “Similarly sized counties all have more than Robeson mostly because of Robeson having less population density per square mile.

“Compare Robeson’s 28 to Randolph, 77; Iredell, 81; Rowan, 250; Davidson, 84; Wilson, 116; and Harnett, 61 — all of which have similar-sized population and no nursing home fatalities — and one can see we have not been unduly harmed.”

Smith said Robeson County’s numbers will not approach those in metropolitan areas.

Southeastern Health announced Friday that one of the two deaths was the first to occur at the hospital, and that its first employee tested positive for the virus.

“The health department announced the county’s first two deaths related to COVID-19 Friday evening,” said Southeastern Health COVID-19 Incident Commander Jason Cox. “One of those deaths occurred at our medical center. Our sincere condolences go out to the family of the patient. This is a very difficult time for our community as deaths begin to be reported and case numbers rise. We want to emphasize the importance of recommended CDC guidelines to reduce the spread and flatten the curve, including washing hands, staying home and social distancing.”

Southeastern Health has more than 2,400 employees and contract workers. The health-care system requires everyone throughout its system to wear a mask at all times.

“COVID-19 is in our community and our employees may be exposed outside our facility,” Southeastern Health President and CEO Joann Anderson said. “Information related to this employee seems to indicate that they may have been exposed outside the workplace, however, we are doing everything possible to keep our team members safe. Their safety, as well as the safety of the people we serve, remains our number one priority.”

Southeastern Health has a surge plan in place, which includes expansion of isolation patient room capacity for COVID-19 patients in the hospital and ventilator capacity.

“The hospital is doing well with the surge. Health-care workers are weary after many weeks of heightened alarm, increased PPE usage, and safety measures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recent initiatives by our community have lifted the spirits of everyone at Southeastern Health and we can’t say thank you enough,” said Cox, who also is a Southeastern Health vice president and Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s chief operating officer

In a memo to Southeastern Health employees on Friday, Anderson reiterated that this will be a sustained effort.

“The reality is that COVID-19 is here to stay for quite some time,” Anderson wrote. “Until a vaccine is made available or when so many people in our community become immune to the virus that it stops the disease from spreading, COVID-19 will remain a steady presence in our lives.”

As of Monday afternoon, three positive COVID-19 patients are in isolation at SRMC, 13 people are under investigation in isolation at SRMC and seven employees quarantined.

According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of 11:21 a.m. on Monday, there were 6,764 confirmed cases in North Carolina, 179 deaths, 79,484 who had been tested and 373 people hospitalized.

Health Department director expects more

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

