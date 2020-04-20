PSRC plans for possibility of no more classes this academic year

Burnette Burnette Wooten Wooten

LUMBERTON — Academic promotions and graduation ceremonies are two of the issues still unresolved as the clock ticks down toward the end of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s 2019-20 academic year.

An executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper closed public schools on March 16, and an extension of that order will keep them closed until May 15. The last class day for students in Robeson County’s public schools is May 22, according to the PSRC academic calendar. The last required work day for teachers is June 1.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County are taking the appropriate measures to plan ahead and prepare for the possibility that schools will not reopen this academic year,” said Gordon Burnette III, school district spokesman.

As district leaders make plans, they await guidance from state education leaders on a number of issues, he said.

“If the closure is extended, we expect to receive guidance on grade promotions, placements and retention requirements from the State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction,” Burnette said. “At the local level, we discuss requirements for content mastery, course completion and final grades on a weekly basis.”

Throughout discussions about what to do if the closure is extended until the end of the academic year, first and foremost is consideration of the health and well-being of students and staff, he said. District leaders also are taking into consideration “equity and access,” he said.

The school district initiated online learning on the first day school doors were closed to students and refined those programs as the closure continued. But, many students, particularly some in the eastern part of Robeson County, have unreliable internet service, or none at all. This made accessing online learning materials problematic or impossible. In response to this problem, schools made available learning packages that students’ parents and guardians could pick up at the schools. Teachers have been working hard since the closure began to keep in touch with students and their parents or guardians to help guide students through online and package material.

What to do about high school graduations is another question for which district leaders seek answer.

“We are looking at options and coordinating a planning session,” Burnette said. “Even if we do virtual in May and an in-person one at a later date, May 15 is really late to begin planning six virtual ceremonies. The discussions must begin now. We all want an in-person ceremony, but if we are forced to go in a different direction, we want it to be done in a manner that truly honors our students’ achievements.”

In the quest for options Superintendent Shanita Wooten recently sent a letter to school principals.

The letter reads in part, “I recognize that the pandemic has touched every aspect of life. Our students, especially those who are about to graduate, are finishing the school year amid extraordinary circumstances. As the graduating Class of 2020 enters their final stretch, it is critical that we recognize the achievements of our graduates and allow them to share their celebration with classmates, family and friends. The strength, perseverance and determination our soon-to-be graduates are displaying on a daily basis is amazing. The graduating Class of 2020 deserves the best graduation experience possible, even if it looks different from what we’ve had in the past.”

Wooten goes on to ask for principals’ help in coming up with a plan for graduation ceremonies, virtual or in-person.

“If we can’t return as anticipated, we need to get a sense of what staff members, students and families would like to see happen as we celebrate this important milestone,” Wooten writes. “Once you have adequate feedback, then I want to schedule a conference call with you, the cabinet, Ms. Jadell Hawks (director of Student Services), Ms. Erica Setzer (district Finance director) and any others that will be involved in the planning process.”

One option suggested by Wooten is to postpone the spring graduation ceremony in May and hold in-person ceremony in June or July, if the pandemic has subsided, in a location to be determined at a later date.

“Please remember, we are open to creative and innovative ideas and suggestions. However, we must come together first and discuss details/logistics because conditions are always evolving and rapidly changing,” Wooten wrote to the principals.

In another graduation ceremony matter, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Monday it has has moved Spring Commencement exercises to Aug. 7-8, because of COVID-19.

The graduate school commencement ceremony will take place the evening of Aug. 7, and the undergraduate ceremony will take place the morning of Aug. 8.

“Commencement is one of our most treasured parts of the UNCP experience, and trust me when I say we did not make this decision lightly,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said in a recent email to the campus community. “Above all else, we were committed to helping you celebrate this milestone in your life and providing you the opportunity to experience our tradition of completing your BraveWalk to the commencement stage.”

Both graduate and undergraduate ceremonies will be live streamed at uncp.edu/live.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

