Robeson County Board of Elections cancels today’s meeting

April 21, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Elections has voted to cancel its regular board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today because of COVID-19.

The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Robeson County Board of Elections Office, located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.

Staff report