May 4 Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting canceled

April 21, 2020
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for May 4 has been canceled.

The meeting was canceled because of a short agenda and because county leaders are waiting on information regarding the status of restrictions on mass gatherings the state imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to a county government statement.

The next scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting will be 6 p.m. May 18.

Staff report