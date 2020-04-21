McDonald’s giving first responders, health-care workers free meals

April 21, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — McDonald’s restaurants nationwide are offering “thank you meals” free of charge to first responders and health-care workers starting Wednesday.

Lisa Rust, who manages several McDonald’s restaurants with her husband, Kenneth Rust, announced the free meals Tuesday in a statement posted on Facebook. Among restaurant locations owned by the Rusts are two in Lumberton, two in Whiteville, and one each in St. Pauls, Fairmont and Pembroke.

“We appreciate what you are doing to serve your community!!” Rust’s message reads in part.

The “thank you meals” will be distributed in Happy Meal boxes until May 5, Rust said.

The meals can be received if workers are in uniform, display a valid ID, and are within the normal operating hours of their employer, according to the McDonald’s website. The meals are not available by delivery or through the restaurant chain’s app, and are limited to one meal per person a day.

For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

