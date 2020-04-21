Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mary Locklear, Chalmers Drive, Maxton; Howard Chavis, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; and Mona Barnes, Jason Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Armstead, Mud Alley Road, Lumberton; Dorothy Otten, Norment Road, Lumberton; U-Haul, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; and Gloria Sergent, Howell Road, St. Pauls.

The following burglaries were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mia Belin, Graham Circle, Lumberton; and Welton Locklear, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.

Alberta Martin, of Berry Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

