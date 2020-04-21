NCDOT delays two projects in Robeson County because of budget shortfall caused by COVID-19

LUMBERTON — Two projects in Robeson County have been delayed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation because of the impact of COVID-19 on transportation and revenue.
The NCDOT is anticipating a shortfall of at least $300 million in its budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, because people across the state have adhered to Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Transportation Department.
The reduced budget has caused the department to adjust its spending priorities and project time lines, said Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT public information officer.
“Additionally, we were planning to start the construction of a roundabout sometime later this year at U.S. 301 and Parkton Tobermory Road,” Barksdale said. “It’s now going to be fall 2022.”
The start of the Interstate 95 widening project also will be delayed by about six months, Barksdale said.
“That first section was to upgrade and widen I-95 from mile marker 22, north of Carthage Road, to mile marker 40,” Barksdale said. “Before COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order, we were planning to award a design-build contract for that segment in December 2020.”
After the design was completed, construction would begin about a year later as stated in the contract, he said.
“It’s now going to be June 2021 when we award a design-build project for the segment from mile marker 22 to 40,” Barksdale said.
More delays on county projects are to be expected because of budget impacts, he said.
An interchange upgrade on Carthage Road, which is part of the segment to widen and upgrade I-95 from mile markers 13 to 22, could be delayed, he said. The contract is scheduled to be awarded in 2021, but will likely be changed to a later date.
Before the virus, NCDOT also planned to begin construction of a roundabout at N.C. 710 and Deep Branch Road in the summer of 2021, Barksdale said. A delay in the project is anticipated, and the new contract date has not been set.
Because the Transportation Department revenue relies on the Motor Fuels Tax, Highway Use Tax and DMV fees, the significant budget impact has forced the department to notify local governments, stakeholders and the general public that all but about 50 major projects scheduled to start in the next 12 months are delayed, according to the NCDOT.
Projects moving forward are funded by Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicles bonds, BUILD N.C. bonds and federal grants.
Projects scheduled to be awarded in the next year can be viewed on the NCDOT website.
Construction projects already awarded or underway will not be affected by changes.
The Transportation Department also is taking other steps to decrease expenditures, including:
— Allowing only mission critical purchases.
— Laying off temporary and embedded consultants.
— Suspending or decreasing many programs and services.
— A hiring freeze, except for positions that affect public safety.
The department also is in the process of developing plans for potential furloughs and a reduction in force, according to the Transportation Department. Plans are not yet complete and no decision has been made to enact them.