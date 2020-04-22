Neighbors, friends find way to celebrate Dr. Lee’s 90th birthday in time of isolation

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Dr. Neill Lee, left, listens Tuesday as the Greene family plays “Happy Birthday” on assorted instruments. Neighbor Sarah Griffin-Greene held the sheet music and orchestrated the 90th birthday celebration for Lee at his home on Riverside Boulevard in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Friends, family and a two-piece band flocked to Riverside Boulevard in Lumberton on Tuesday evening to wish longtime doctor Neill Lee a happy 90th birthday in a unique way, given the circumstances mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee, seated in a chair at the end of his driveway, greeted and talked with people close to him as he celebrated his milestone birthday. All who came aimed to celebrate his special day, while also keeping their distance.

“They’re friends or neighbors from the church and it’s so kind of them to come by and speak to me on my birthday,” Lee said.

The 30-minute drive-through birthday celebration was put together by Lee’s neighbor, Sarah Griffin-Greene, who sees Lee as a close family friend and has since she and her family moved to the area 10 years ago.

“It’s just something nice to do for our neighbor. He was the first person we met when we moved to town,” she said. “He met us out with our moving truck. He’s always just been super kind to our family, he enjoys our kids so it’s a nice way to give back to somebody who’s done a lot for us.”

The two oldest of Griffin-Greene’s three sons played “Happy Birthday” on the cello and the trumpet to liven up the party that was a reunion for many community residents during this time of isolation.

“They are just wonderful neighbors,” Lee said.

As neighbors strolled to Lee’s driveway and cars brought more people from other parts of town, Lee welcomed and greeted the visitors as if it was a “normal” birthday party.

“Thank you for coming to the party,” Lee said to a family in a car that was passing by.

For Griffin-Greene, the birthday celebration had a little more meaning for the community.

“This is a nice way to see people we haven’t seen in five weeks,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of faces through here.”

Lee mentioned that Tuesday also was Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

“I’m glad I’m here and I’m glad my mind is still bright and clear,” he said. “I hope to live a few more years. My wife’s father lived to be 92. Maybe I can pass that.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

