Rowland commissioners get first look at PILOT deal with Lumbee Tribe

ROWLAND — The Board of Commissioners here got a first look Tuesday at the drafted Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement for the Lumbee Tribe’s senior housing development.

With the help of a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, the tribe is building a senior citizens community center and 24 housing units in Rowland off N.C. 130.

Town Clerk David Townsend said the PILOT agreement’s purpose is to allow the town to collect revenue equal to the property’s estimated tax value.

“The Lumbee Tribe qualifies as a nonprofit so they are not required to pay property tax,” Townsend said.

The housing project will be connected to the town’s sewer line, the streets will be maintained by the town and the town will provide police protection, he said.

“From the very first discussion of this project the tribe understood that they would have to pay for town services once they are annexed into the town of Rowland,” Townsend said.

The PILOT agreement also calls for the tribe to pay an annual user’s fee of $500 per housing unit and $1,000 for the community center, and any additional water and sewer fees, which would be billed separately.

The agreement will be ready to sign once the development is legally annexed into the town, Townsend said.

The tribe has yet to file the petition for annexation, Town Attorney Robert Price said.

“They still have not submitted their petition,” Price said. “They know that they have to do it, but they have not.”

In other business, the board amended the “Weeds, Grass, and Refuse” section of the Rowland Code of Ordinance to set stronger rules and consequences for the timely cutting of grass by owners of private property.

The amended ordinance states that if the property owner’s grass reaches 10 inches in height, down from the original 24 inches, the town will issue a notice. If after 15 days the grass is not cut, the town’s Public Works Department will cut the grass and send the owner a bill, the amount of which would be determined by time and manpower spent cutting the grass. The owner has 30 days to pay for the town’s services or a lien will be placed on the property.

Price noted that because the Robeson County government handles Rowland’s tax collections they should be informed of the lien.

“If they say to you ‘We aren’t doing that’ then your whole thing collapses,” Price said.

Commissioner Jean Love said it shouldn’t be an issue.

“We pay them to work for us,” Love said. “They get their money every year on time.”

Townsend said he would contact the county about the policy.

In other business, the commissioners approved updating its Language Access Plan per a request from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The purpose of the plan is to provide a contact within the county in the event that town staff cannot communicate with customers.

The existing plan was modified to clarify that if the town does not have any Spanish speaking employees, they are to work with the Robeson County Department of Social Services if there is a customer who does not speak English and needs the town’s assistance.

Adopting the updated plan is an additional step in receiving federal funds, Townsend said.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

