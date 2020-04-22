Crime report

April 22, 2020 robesonian News 0
The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Eddie Poore, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Earlene Quick, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Keisha Oxendine, Dariancole Drive, Lumberton; Chelsey Deese, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Martin Metals, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; and Blakeslee Jones, Freewill Lane, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Duke Energy, West Fifth Street, Lumberton; Moorehead Brothers Inc., N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Zachary Stackhouse, Fairgrove Road, Fairmont; Latonya Chester, Turkey Branch Road/Pinehurst Avenue, Fairmont; and Latonia Thompson, Harrill Road, Lumberton.

Javaris King, of Lee Circle in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Del-ton AR15 rifle from his residence.

