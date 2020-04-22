Weather Service predicts strong thunderstorms, possible tornadoes for Robeson County

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service is calling for severe weather Thursday afternoon that could produce severe thunderstorms and, possibly, tornadoes in Robeson County.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff said county residents should be prepared to see severe thunderstorms and winds in excess of 60 mph. Pfaff encourages residents to monitor weather information services and to be prepared to take appropriate safety measures.

During the late morning and early afternoon, showers will move ahead of a warm front traveling north before thunderstorms develop, according to the NWS.

Southeastern North Carolina will be affected, with isolated hail damage and localized power outages possible Thursday afternoon until midnight, according to the NWS. Roadways could become flooded. Areas along and west of Interstate 95 are susceptible to the development of one to two strong tornadoes.

“Certainly we want everybody to be on full alert,” Pfaff said. “Of course, if we issue any warnings we need people to take action.”

Residents should closely monitor the weather and be sure they can access updates from more than one medium, such as radio, television or internet sources, Pfaff said. In the event of a tornado, people should take cover in the centermost room on the first floor of a building.

“If severe weather threatens, get to a sturdy building,” the meteorologist said. “Don’t be caught up outside.”

A second round of severe storms could develop Thursday evening, with more severe weather developing, but uncertainty was high for that scenario as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Coastal waters along Southeastern North Carolina and Northeastern South Carolina also are under a Gale Warning through Friday morning. Gale conditions are likely, with winds reaching 25-35 knots, gusts up to 45 knots, and seas rising 6-10 feet.

Severe weather is typical this time of year, Pfaff said.

“It’s nothing surprising or out of the ordinary,” he said.

Severe weather season normally begins around April, and peaks during the months of May and June, he said.

“This is just a result of a strong cold front that is approaching the area,” Pfaff said of the storm system.

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

