ROWLAND — Cucumbers were in abundance Wednesday in Rowland at a food distribution site operated by a local church and a charitable organization — more than 42,500 pounds of cucumbers to be exact.

The cucumber giveaway was courtesy of the Society of St. Andrews Gleaning Network, which is based in Big Island, Virginia.

“We were only expecting seven or six thousand and got 42,000,” Tricia Lounsberry said of the amount of cucumbers. “We’re going to send it just as far as we can send it.”

The Society of St. Andrews’ Gleaning Network collected and distributed 13,025,551 pounds of fresh produce in 2019.

One major area of food waste in America is in farmers’ fields, where crops that aren’t of top-grade quality are left to rot or be plowed under, said Lounsberry, a Society volunteer. Gleaning is the traditional biblical practice of gathering crops that would otherwise be left in the fields to rot or be plowed under after harvest. The Gleaning Network coordinates volunteers, growers and distribution agencies to salvage this food for the needy.

The town of Rowland got on the organization’s radar thanks to pastor Shawn Mitchell, of New Hope United Methodist Church in Rowland.

“I’ve been working with this organization for 13 years now,” Mitchell said. “They usually work with Tier 1 counties and I’m usually in Tier 1 counties.”

A Tier 1 county is a county considered to be economically distressed.

Wednesday’s was the third distribution held by the the church and the Society in just the past few weeks, the pastor said. The first was with a variety of produce. The second was cabbage.

“We are trying to have one every week, with everything that is going on with the virus,” Mitchell said.

Several members of Mitchell’s church and Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter helped distribute the food to residents on Wednesday. All were welcomed to bring bags or containers to take as many cucumbers as they please.

“We will be out here until everything is gone,” Lounsberry said.

The site is set up off Main Street in Rowland across from the Rowland Depot, the historic train station.

Chelsea Hunt and her 5-year-old daughter, Serenity Hunt, fill a box with free cucumbers in Rowland at a produce distribution held by local pastor Shawn Mitchell. The more than 42,000 pounds of cucumbers were provided by the Society of St. Andrews Gleaning Network, a Virginia-based charitable organization. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_cucumber_4.jpg Chelsea Hunt and her 5-year-old daughter, Serenity Hunt, fill a box with free cucumbers in Rowland at a produce distribution held by local pastor Shawn Mitchell. The more than 42,000 pounds of cucumbers were provided by the Society of St. Andrews Gleaning Network, a Virginia-based charitable organization. Kenny Quick, a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Rowland, helps pack free cucumbers for residents. The cucumbers were provided by the Society of St. Andrews Gleaning Network, which gleans farmers’ fields for rejected produce and distribute the produce to needy communities. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_cucumber_6.jpg Kenny Quick, a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Rowland, helps pack free cucumbers for residents. The cucumbers were provided by the Society of St. Andrews Gleaning Network, which gleans farmers’ fields for rejected produce and distribute the produce to needy communities.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer