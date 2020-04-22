COVID-19 claims life of third Robeson County resident; officials report six more cases

Smith Smith

LUMBERTON — A third Robeson County resident died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and six new positive cases were reported, bringing the county’s case count to 50.

The third person to die as a result of the new coronavirus was a 71-year-old woman with underlying health issues who was hospitalized after testing positive on Tuesday, according to county health officials.

Four of the six positive cases were worksite related, according to county officials. Of those were a 34-year-old woman who was tested at an out-of-county quick care facility, a 33-year-old male who was tested at the county Health Department, and a 33-year-old woman who was tested at an out-of-county quick care facility.

Other positive results on Wednesday were a 59-year-old man who was tested at a private health-care provider in the county and a 33-year-old man who was tested at the county Health Department.

All currently are quarantining at home, according to Emily Jones, county Public Information officer.

Within the past week, at least 13 cases reported by the county involve individuals that contracted the virus at their worksites. Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith previously said those settings are food processing facilities, prisons and nursing homes. The Health Department has reached out to the facilities where cases are prevalent.

“The health departments are in contact with the large employers and have made small recommendations that the employers generally incorporate,” Smith said. “It must be recognized having cases is not in the best interest of the plants, and they will do all that they can do so that production is not adversely impacted.”

The six cases reported Wednesday are a four-point drop from the 10 reported on Tuesday.

Despite the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, county officials have no plans, as of yet, to impose further restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.

“We keep the county government informed routinely,” Smith said. “There are no specific recommendations that have been made by either party.”

One possibility is a curfew.

But Smith said curfews “would not impact virus contraction as it relates to worksites and daytime gatherings.”

Of the 50 reported positive cases in the county and the three deaths among that number, the Health Department has kept contact with some of the infected people, Smith said.

“Most of our contact is when the infected is identified while getting contacts and at the time of quarantine ending,” he said. “There is a plan in place to follow up to see if there are any lingering issues. Some people are not keen on having an ongoing relationship with our department.”

According to Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s website, two positive patients remain in isolation at the hospital as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, down from three on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that as of 11 a.m. Wednesday there were 7,220 positive COVID-19 cases in 93 of the state’s 100 counties. There have been 242 deaths related to the virus and 434 people are hospitalized.

