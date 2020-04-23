Crime report

Teshina Hunt reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at 4743 U.S. 74 in Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Aubry Bullard, Onnie Joe Road, Maxton; and Kamelia Oxendine, North Chicken Road, Pembroke.

Nikki Besbitt, of Linkhaw Road, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her apartment and stole a Springfield 9mm handgun.

