Deputies search for crime suspect; three other men arrested

LUMBERTON — A 23-year-old Maxton man sought in relation to a robbery that occurred this past week is one of four people charged recently in three separate crimes.
The charges brought Tuesday include robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, among others.
Stevie Ray Chavis is among three people believed to be involved in an April 14 robbery that occurred on Oxendine Road in Pembroke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. During the robbery, $15,000 worth of property was stolen. Chavis, and a 16-year-old juvenile, also of Maxton, are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
The juvenile is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chavis remains at-large.
Thomas James Cunningham, 29, of Pembroke, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in relation to the same robbery.
Cunningham was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.
Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Chavis should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
Also arrested Tuesday was a 20-year-old Lumberton man who was charged in relation a robbery that occurred Monday on Graham Circle in Lumberton.
Damarko Williams is charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, injury to personal property and communicating threats, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Williams was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $29,000 secured bond on the robbery and burglary charges and no bond on the remaining charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During his first court appearance on Wednesday, he was given a written promise to appear in court on the charges of assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, injury to personal property and communicating threats.
Alejandro Acevedo, a 23-year-old man from Fairmont, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after deputies searched a 2014 Nissan Altima at Wire Grass and Little Rod roads in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, deputies seized a quantity of Xanax pills, heroin, fentanyl, Suboxone strips, an AR-15 rifle and drug paraphernalia. More drug paraphernalia was seized at a Little Rod Road residence.
Acevedo was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II and IV controlled substances; possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Acevedo was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $300,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information on the above cases or regarding drug activity in the county should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.