County: No plans to reschedule Renewable Energy public hearing

April 23, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — There are no plans to reschedule a public hearing on Active Energy Renewable Power’s application to build and operate a wood pellet manufacturing facility in Lumberton, county government announced Thursday.

The hearing had been scheduled for 6 p.m. March 16 at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center but was cancelled because of guidance and restrictions issued by the state to protect public health and limit gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.

A video presentation can be viewed at https://deq.nc.gov/ActiveEnergyAirPermit.

The comment period ends Monday. Comments can be emailed to [email protected] People submitting emails are asked to type “Active Energy Renewable Power” in the subject line.

Written comments should be mailed to Mr. Gregory Reeves, N.C. Division of Air Quality, 225 Green Street, Suite 714, Fayetteville, NC 28301-5095.

Oral comments can be recorded by leaving a message at 919-707-8714.

The draft permit, permit review, application and environmental justice snapshot are available online at https://deq.nc.gov/ActiveEnergyAirPermit.

County government issued the notice about the public hearing’s status because several residents raised concerns during the April 20 meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

“Robeson County will update the public if and when a decision on rescheduling the public meeting is made,” the notice reads in part.

Staff report