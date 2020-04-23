Power companies prepare for possibility of severe weather Thursday night

By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — Local utility companies were preparing for the worst Thursday in anticipation of severe weather that was expected to hit Southeastern North Carolina.

The National Weather Service was calling for severe thunderstorms that could produce hail, strong winds and, possibly, tornadoes.

Jordan Baker, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Wilmington, said early Thursday evening that the potential for severe weather had dropped “significantly” from what was forecast Wednesday, but wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour still were possible for certain parts of Robeson County throughout the evening.

“The threat, if there is any, would be further towards the south end of the county,” Baker said. “That would be sometime between 6 and 10 p.m.”

Regardless, the Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation had crews on standby to handle any power outages that might occur during the night and into Friday morning.

“We currently anticipate the worst time for us will be between 7 to 9 p.m. tonight,” Walter White, vice president of Corporate Services, said Thursday.

Should anyone have a outage or see power lines on the ground they should call 800-683-5571, and stay away from the downed power line, White said.

Duke Energy also was preparing Thursday for the possibility of mass power outages and were to monitor the power system throughout the night.

“This is our second week in a row experiencing severe weather, so we are prepared,” said Jeff Rooks, a Duke Energy spokesperson. “We have our crews on standby.”

If customers do see workers repairing downed lines or restoring power they should not approach the workers, and practice social distancing, he said.

“If you do see them, it’s OK to wave,” Rooks said.

