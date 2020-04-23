State appeals to manufacturers for supplies to fight COVID-19

April 23, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is asking for manufacturers and companies to produce or provide personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19 in the state.

The state is asking for masks, gowns, respirators and disinfectants from manufacturers if those items meet standards set forth by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration certifications. The requested items also must meet CE certifications.

To participate, companies must fill out a procurement form on the department’s website at www.ncdhhs.gov. All required fields must be completed for consideration.

“Proof of certifications must be provided for regulated supplies,” the NCDHHS website reads in part. “…We understand that manufacturers that have not traditionally made medical supplies and are repurposing their facilities may not have required certifications.”

For repurposing manufacturers, the NCDHHS encourages companies to complete as much information as possible.

“Brokers must provide written confirmation from the manufacturer confirming supply and delivery, as well as an official quote on letterhead,” the NCDHHS website reads in part.

Staff report