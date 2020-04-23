State appeals to manufacturers for supplies to fight COVID-19

LUMBERTON — Within minutes of Gov. Roy Cooper announcing on Thursday his plan to keep his stay-at-open order in place for at least another two weeks and to phase in the reopening of business activities, lawmakers from Lumberton to the nation’s capital were issuing reaction statements that ranged from supportive to opposed.

“I’m in favor of his plan and his leadership,” state Rep. Charles Graham said.

Cooper announced his plan during a news conference in Raleigh. As well as extending his stay-at-home order the Democratic governor also said retailers and parks could reopen after May 8. State residents also could leave their homes for more reasons if the state meets 14-day rolling-average goals for COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates, among other key pandemic-related thresholds.

At least two to three weeks later, the stay-at-home order could be lifted and restaurants, bars and churches could reopen at reduced capacity if the goals continue to be met, Cooper said.

“I’m in favor of the governor’s announcement to extend the deadline until May 8,” said Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton.

The governor based his decision on scientific data and information from business leaders and medical experts, the lawmaker said. And the governor has taken into account the more than 200 deaths in the state that are a result of the new coronavirus.

“I think the governor has a good plan for ensuring the safety of our residents,” Graham said.

That plan includes working to increase testing for the virus to between 6,000 and 7,000 a day, he said. It also includes establishing a system for contact tracing and making sure health-care workers have the supplies and personal protective equipment they need to continue their fight against the new coronavirus.

“I think he’s been transparent with the citizens of North Carolina,” Graham said.

Thom Tillis, a Republican who represents North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, was a little more neutral.

“I’ve long said that we all need to do our part on social distancing and put the peak of the curve in our rear-view mirror before we can begin to safely re-open our economy. Gov. Cooper’s plan is in line with the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s recommended guidance for states to re-open.”

Tillis also acknowledged that many families and small businesses are suffering because of the pandemic. He said he shares the urgent desire of many North Carolinians to reopen the state as soon as possible.

“At the same time, the worst thing that could happen is for us to have a significantly worse second spike that results in more loss of life and forces another shutdown of our economy,” he said. “We need to base decisions on the data from our state and counties, on public safety, and on the best long-term economic interests of our state. By flattening the curve and getting past the peak, we will put North Carolina in the best position to safely reopen our economy and get North Carolinians back to work.”

The first thing Phil Berger, leader of the North Carolina Senate, pointed out in his reaction comments was the economic suffering of many state residents.

“Unfortunately for the 100 people who called my office today, including the small business owner who called crying, saying the government might as well kill her business now, Gov. Cooper largely extended the current blanket shutdown through at least June 1 with no local flexibility,” said Berger, a Republican.

The Senate leader welcomed the details that Cooper provided, saying it was progress. But, many people might disagree on the merits of those details.

“Gov. Cooper has extended the statewide restaurant closure through June 1, by which point many of those small businesses will likely be bankrupt,” Berger said.

Berger acknowledged that Cooper provided more information on PPE stocks and testing capacity and made a commitment to be more transparent.

But, more data from the state Department of Health and Human Services needs to be seen, he said

“We continue to await a response from DHHS on details about the models they’ve used to make decisions, and for more data in general,” Berger said. “For example, has DHHS revised the modeling they released on April 6? What percentage of those who passed had pre-existing conditions? Which nursing homes face outbreaks? How many people have recovered?

“I hope DHHS will follow today’s presentation with the promised transparency and the additional data that the public deserves to know.”

The state’s lieutenant governor blasted Cooper’s plan.

“Gov. Cooper’s one-size-fits-all approach for reopening is not necessary for a state as large as North Carolina. This decision will needlessly crush businesses and destroy livelihoods in places that don’t even have a single case of coronavirus,” said Dan Forest, who is running against Cooper for the office of governor.

Forest contends the state shouldn’t be holding back counties that are ready to safely reopen.

“The governor should re-release the data he presented today at the county level so we can see which areas are ready to reopen without delay,” Forest said.

