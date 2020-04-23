Robeson County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases; Maxton declares state of emergency

LUMBERTON — Another 35 Robeson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, county government officials reported Thursday.
The new cases, more than threefold the highest one-day total the county has recorded during the pandemic, brings to 85 the number of residents who have contracted the new coronavirus.
The county did not post individual results because of the volume and lack of information on many of the test result forms.
The release from Emily Jones, county Public Information officer, states that 26 of the positive tests were conducted by the local hospital, five were by out-of-county clinics, two by out-of-county quick care facilities, one by an out-of-county emergency department and one by a private health-care provider.
The youngest person among the positive results reported Thursday was 15 years old and the oldest was 72 years old, according to the information released by the county. The majority were in the 24- to 49-year-old range. Of the 35 new cases, 19 were female and 16 were male.
The release from Jones states “many are worksite related” but the information wasn’t definitive enough to make a statement on the precise number. The Robeson County Health Department has reassigned staff duties to accommodate the increased volume and is in the process of doing contact tracing.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on its website that as of 11 a.m. Thursday there were five positive COVID-19 patients in isolation at the hospital, up from two on Wednesday. Thursday’s number was the most positive cases SRMC has reported at one time since the pandemic started.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 11 a.m. Thursday there had been 7,608 confirmed positive cases in 93 of the 100 counties, and 253 deaths.
The pandemic prompted the town of Maxton to declare a state of emergency on Thursday.
The town’s declaration instructs “all residents, visitors, businesses, and establishments with the Town of Maxton follow any and all directives and recommendations set forth by the North Carolina Governor’s Office, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the Robeson County and/or Scotland County Department of Public Health.”
The declaration went into effect 10 a.m. Thursday.
“We’re putting this in place in case things get worse,” Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. said. “It’s hard to tell whether things are getting better or worse. More people are still getting ill.”
Henegen said the order would allow the town to impose restrictions as they see fit if conditions worsen.
“We hope we would not need to, but this is being put in place in case we need to implement a curfew,” he said.
Business hours also could be affected, the town manager said. But the town doesn’t expect to close businesses.
The declaration also states that the emergency operation plan and all aid compacts and agreements will be put in full force and effect, and will remain in place until the declaration has been rescinded. All measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 will be coordinated with federal, state and local agencies, according to the declaration.
Funding is not the main reason for the declaration, but the town is aware the order would help with funding opportunities.
“Funding is always needed. Some of the funding would require that an order be put in place,” Henegan said.
The towns of Red Springs and Fairmont also have declared a state of emergency, and the city of Lumberton declared a state of emergency on March 19.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.