Pet of the week

April 24, 2020 robesonian News 0

Slash is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is an adult Siamese who is affectionate on his terms, likes to explore, and has a typical Siamese personality. Slash is good with other cats but prefers a home without children. Slash is up to date on all vaccinations and has been neutered. His adoption fee is $50. Call 910-738-8282 to inquire about adoption Tuesdays through Fridays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., or go to www.facebook.com/robesoncountyhumanesociety.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_POW-Slash.jpg