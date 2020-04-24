Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sarah Lockner, McNeill Pond Road, Lumber Bridge; Jerry Locklear, Evelyns Drive, Lumberton; Toni Walters, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Evelyn Porter, Modest Road, Maxton; James Oxendine, Harleyville Road, Rowland; and Artis Locklear, Freewill Lane, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Stone, Broadridge Road, Orrum; and Angel Hester, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton.

Oscar Macias reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Pittman Loop Road in Fairmont.

A juvenile reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he or she was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon on Elrod Road in Maxton.

Wendy Britt, of Gertie Drive in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Husqvarna string trimmer, Craftsman gas blower, Kobalt chainsaw, and a Simpson Pro 3400 pressure washer from Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 5060 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.