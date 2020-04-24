PSRC in line to get $11 million in virus-relief money

By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is expected to receive $11 million in federal relief funds for coronavirus-response activities in the next few months, according to the district’s Public Information officer.

The funding is a part of the nearly $31 billion Congress allocated to the Department of Education to distribute to students, K-12 schools, and higher education institutions through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. North Carolina will have the flexibility to use the money for immediate needs, such as tools and resources for distance education, ensuring student health and safety, and developing and implementing plans for the next school year.

“The federal relief funds will be beneficial for the Public Schools of Robeson County by allowing greater functionality in terms of technology throughout our district,” Gordon Burnette said. “These funds will also aid our teachers by providing additional training to assist with the transition to remote learning platforms.”

A portion of the funds will be earmarked for technology infrastructure enhancements and tools to help the school district succeed no matter where students and teachers are based, he said.

The money is expected to arrive within the next three to four months.

On the heels of the announcement, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state’s K-12 public schools would remain closed for the remainder of the current school year. The decision affects about 1.5 million students across North Carolina and more than 100,000 educators.

“We don’t make this decision lightly, but it’s important to protect the health and safety of our students and our schools’ staff,” Cooper said.

Burnette said the county school district would continue to provide meals and strengthen collaborations with food banks and other community agencies and groups.

“Schools will continue providing support and critical services to students, and equity must be at the center of our response,” Gordon said.

This includes meeting the needs of some of the most vulnerable students, like students experiencing homelessness and students learning to speak English, he said.

“Potential barriers must and will be addressed, ” he said.

In the meantime, the school district has begun preparing for a finalized grading policy, a re-entry plan for the next academic school year and graduation ceremony options.

Robeson County schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten said that despite the announcement, 2020 graduates will be recognized for their accomplishments.

“The strength, perseverance and determination our soon-to-be graduates are displaying on a daily basis is amazing. The graduating class of 2020 deserves the best graduation experience possible, even if it looks different from what we’ve had in the past,” Wooten said. “Due to COVID-19 and the subsequent social distancing measures and travel restrictions enacted to help slow the spread of infection, we are planning to recognize and celebrate our 2020 graduates during a virtual event.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County recognizes that the pandemic has touched every aspect of life. Our students, especially those who are set to graduate, are finishing the school year amid extraordinary circumstances. As the graduating class of 2020 enters their final stretch, it is critical that we recognize the achievements of our graduates and allow them to share their celebration with classmates, family and friends.”

Tomeka Sinclair

Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

