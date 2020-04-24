Pembroke faces charges that include first-degree kidnapping

April 24, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Buckelew

PEMBROKE — A 28-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Friday on multiple charges that included first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jordan Buckelew was arrested at 3566 Oakgrove Church Road and charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, obtaining property by false pretenses, financial card fraud, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on an individual with a disability, first degree burglary and larceny after breaking/entering.

Buckelew was arrested by Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $127,500 secured bond.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter,” a statement from the Pembroke Police Department reads in part.

No further information could be obtained from the Pembroke Police Department or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Buckelew
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Bukelew.jpgBuckelew

Staff report