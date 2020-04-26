Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in death of missing Maxton man

LUMBERTON — A mother took to social media this past weekend to ask for the public’s help finding the person or persons responsible for the death three years ago of her daughter Kristin “Christina” Bennett.

The Lumberton Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office published a plea for help from Nancee Bennett on Facebook this past Saturday, which was the three-year anniversary of the deaths of her 32-year-old daughter and 36-year-old Rhonda Jones, whose bodies were found on April 18, 2017. A little more than a month later, on June 3, 28-year-old Megan Oxendine was found dead.

“If you have heard something, know something, or have seen something, please relay this information to the proper authorities. A time frame would be of vital importance in determining when these girls were last seen, such as a date, time, and location, and who they were with,” Bennett’s post reads in part. “I reiterate, who they were with. No information is too small or trivial.”

As the third year since Oxendine’s death approaches, her mother, Shelia Oxendine also is asking for information from the public.

“Like always, we just want justice for our children,” Oxendine said.

Shelia Oxendine said she believes that information in one case could help solve the others.

“With everything in me, I believe those three are connected,” she said.

She described Megan as a good-hearted person who aspired to be a veterinarian. Megan Oxendine leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, whom Shelia wants to understand that her mother did not choose to leave her.

“Megan deserves justice, our family deserves justice,” said Jennifer Oxendine, Megan’s aunt. “It’s been three years and it’s time. This has caused irreparable damage to our family. So many lives have been destroyed and although nothing can undo what’s been done to Megan, we can still bring her murderer to justice.”

Oxendine’s death has thrust fear into her life, Jennifer said.

“It takes a soulless, heartless person to do this to another human being, and it’s scary to think they are still walking among us,” Jennifer Oxendine said. “This has changed the way I see the world. Everyone I see is a suspect. Everyone I encounter, I wonder if they murdered my niece. I need this case solved and I need it now.”

All the bodies were found inside a four-block area between East Fifth to East Ninth streets in Lumberton. A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that helps investigators determine the circumstances that led to the women’s deaths.

Bennett was found in a residence at 505 Peachtree St., and Jones inside a trashcan outside a residence at 702 E. Fifth St. Oxendine, who was interviewed after the deaths of the two other women, was found outside a house at 608 E. Eighth St.

The women were each involved in drug activity, and no cause of death has been determined because of the decomposed state of the bodies when they were found.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Lumberton Police Department are investigating the murders.

Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill said the victims and their families have not been forgotten and the cases are still under investigation.

“We are diligently seeking any and all information pertaining to these cases, no matter how small the community thinks the information is. Get it to us so that we might follow up on the cases,” McNeill said. “We need the community’s help!”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins also urged people to come forward.

“No family should have to suffer the pain these families are experiencing while they await answers,” Wilkins said. “Someone has the answers law enforcement is seeking and they should come forward now.”

Nancee Bennett encouraged people who are afraid to contact law enforcement to leave tips anonymously or request protection from police.

“Whatever makes you comfortable. But please help us find justice for our families,” Bennett said. “Our hearts are heavy and our lives will never be the same. We are committed at seeking justice for our families and for your community.”

Jennifer Oxendine also shared a message to her late niece.

“To Megan, as the anniversary of your murder approaches I’m reliving this nightmare all over again as I’ve done so many times before,” she said. “If tears and sleepless nights could bring you back to us, you would be here today. I love you always and I will miss you forever.”

Anyone with information in the deaths of the three women should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 or FBI Special Agent Glenn at 704-672-6100.

The body of Megan Oxendine was found the morning of June 3, 2017, behind this vacant home at 608 E. Eighth St. in Lumberton, two blocks from where the bodies of Christina Bennett and Rhonda Jones were found on April 18, 2017. An overgrown brush hid the body from sight. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_608201763132945450-1.jpg The body of Megan Oxendine was found the morning of June 3, 2017, behind this vacant home at 608 E. Eighth St. in Lumberton, two blocks from where the bodies of Christina Bennett and Rhonda Jones were found on April 18, 2017. An overgrown brush hid the body from sight. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies comb an area behind 608 E. Eighth St. the morning of June 3, 2017, after the body of Megan Oxendine was found. The abandoned building had been empty for some time, according to neighbors. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Eighth-Street201763132949700-1.jpg Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies comb an area behind 608 E. Eighth St. the morning of June 3, 2017, after the body of Megan Oxendine was found. The abandoned building had been empty for some time, according to neighbors. Wilkins https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_burnis-preferred-not-smiling-1-5.jpg Wilkins McNeill https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_ChiefMikeMcNeill-5.jpg McNeill

Jessica Horne Staff writer