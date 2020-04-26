Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in death of missing Maxton man

LUMBERTON— A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a missing 30-year-old Maxton man.

Austin Ransom, also of Maxton, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree arson and second-degree burglary, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ransom was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder charge, and under a $2,000,000 secured bond for the remaining charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ransom is accused of involvement in the death of Justin Cody Hunt, who was reported missing Wednesday by family members.

Hunt was last seen by family members about 5 p.m. Tuesday on St. Anna Road in Pembroke with a friend, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hunt’s last contact with his family was via telephone about 9 p.m. that same day.

The person with whom Hunt was last seen was found about 10 p.m. Tuesday after being involved in a car crash near U.S. 74 and Selma Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into Hunt’s death continues.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Robeson County Emergency Management is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

