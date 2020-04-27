Second suspect in March 29 shooting surrenders to Red Springs police

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — The second suspect in a March 29 shooting here that sent a 31-year-old man to the hospital turned himself in to police here.

Allen Dwayne Brown, 24, of 1092 Johnson Road, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy, and possession of firearm by felon, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Brown turned himself in to at the Red Springs Police Department about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police Maj. Kimothy Monroe.

Brown was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond. He was released the same day after satisfying the conditions of his bond.

He is charged in relation to the shooting of Malcolm Jamal Ellerbe.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot at a residence at 504 E. Eighth Ave. about 3 p.m. on March 29, according to the police department. Ellerbe was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. He was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital, where surgery was performed.

Ellerbe was discharged from the hospital on April 1 and was expected to recover fully, Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson said.

Brown’s mother, 54-year-old Denise Brown Smith, of 107 Dallas Ave., also was charged in the shooting. Smith turned herself in to police on April 1.

She was charged with two counts of communicating threats and one count of felony conspiracy in connection with the shooting, Patterson said. Smith was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond.

Smith also was released after satisfying the conditions of her bond, Monroe said.

