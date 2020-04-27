State says pandemic won’t stop Medicaid benefits

April 27, 2020
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Medicaid benefits will not end during the pandemic, and Medicaid and N.C. Health Choice eligibility will be extended through the end of the emergency, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services..

Policy holders can get up to a 90-day supply of most prescriptions, and get all prescriptions filled at the same time to reduce the number of times individuals leave their home.

Visual aid — eyeglasses and medically necessary contact lenses — and hearing aid providers can provide some services by telephone.

Medicaid is encouraging its policy holders to take advantage of Telehealth, a Medicaid-covered benefit, which uses technology for health care appointments and services. Telehealth is a way for doctors to provide care by telephone, smartphone or computer from one’s home.

Individuals who feel sick can get additional assistance by calling their doctor or other provider of service listed on their Medicaid card. They can also call COVID-19 Triage Plus helpline at 1-877-490-6642 for advice. The helpline is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. For text updates, text COVIDNC to 898-211.

If individuals are experiencing life threatening illness or have severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, blue lips or confusion, call 911.

For more information, call the NC Medicaid Contact Center at 1-888-245-0179.

To find general information, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For coronavirus information in North Carolina, go to ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

