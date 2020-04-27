Crime report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents may experience long-term psychological repercussions related to COVID-19, including financial, but local business professionals forecast a rebound in the nation’s economy soon.

Psychological ramifications of the virus are uncertain, but some research suggests that post-traumatic stress disorder is likely to occur because of COVID-19’s impacts, said Ashley Batts Allen, assistant dean of Research for the College of Arts and Sciences at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“The little research we have regarding PTSD suggests that among COVID-19 patients, the prevalence of post-traumatic symptoms is very high,” Allen said. “I imagine we might also see high rates of PTSD in other groups of people experiencing uncertainty regarding finances, health etc.”

The social psychologist said predicting the behaviors of people after the virus subsides can be difficult.

“In terms of how we move forward, I think we might be in for a substantial period of time where we aren’t sure if we are still experiencing the trauma or if we are trying to move past it,” Allen said. “I’ve done a substantial amount of research on self-compassion and I believe adopting a self-compassionate mindset will be critical for people as they move forward.”

Allen defines self-compassion as extending kindness and understanding to one’s self as a means of coping. People who are more compassionate to themselves are less likely to develop anxiety, depression or PTSD, she said.

“In general, a self-compassionate person will cope more effectively with the trauma we are currently experiencing,” Allen said.

Processing the event also is closely tied to one’s self-awareness of symptoms, said Virginia Locklear, executive director of the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County.

“Allowing oneself a variety of options for healing can be an effective key to unlocking a healthy path to moving forward!” Locklear said.

Among those options are seeking professional counseling and learning how to avoid stressors, or triggers, if possible, she said.

Victims of sexual violence also may experience significant stress from the virus, she said. Victims of sexual violence or assault who have been affected by the virus can receive free counseling from the Rape Crisis Center by calling the 24-hour crisis line at 910-739-6278.

There have been 628,244 unemployment claims related to COVID-19 filed from March 15 to April 23, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce Employment Security’s website. In addition, $652,391,890 has been paid to 288,565 people since March 15.

Businesses across the county also have been affected, with many reporting a 15% to 40% reduction in productivity because to the new coronavirus, said Channing Jones, county economic development director. Some attribute the decrease to additional safety regulations put in place for workers, while others say it is caused by an increase in staff members not reporting to work.

However, a slow economic recovery is on the horizon, he said.

“I would say by the end of 2020, we should see some strong economic indicators,” Jones said. “… I think our economy is going to come back, and it’s going to come back strong.”

Recovery will take time, as many states and regions reopen at different paces, said Barry O’Brien, dean of UNCP’s School of Business.

“I think the recovery will be gradual at first,” O’Brien said. “I think that the third and fourth quarter this year, you may see the economy grow at a much faster rate than people are anticipating.”

While some may be criticized for reopening too quickly, it’s not a “one-size fits all” model, O’Brien said.

The success of many businesses will hinge on how safe consumers feel shopping and engaging in activities that are no longer within social distancing restrictions, Jones said. Businesses with high patronage and cash flow before the virus also are likely to rebound better than others.

“The small businesses who had healthy cash balances will stand the best chances of weathering the shutdown,” he said.

Businesses whose capital was drained after Gov. Roy Cooper’s March 30 order to close nonessential businesses may not make it, he said.

Jones didn’t criticize Cooper’s decision this past Thursday to extend the stay-at-home order to May 8, but said the economy needs people “safely working again” for a rebound to occur.

“The longer we’re shut down, the harder it’s going to be for us to return,” he said.

But, the shutdown has offered people the chance to save up, which will help the economy in the long run, O’Brien said.

Because people are not spending money on gas or at nonessential businesses, many people will have “a lot of spending power” when the economy reopens, O’Brien said.

“I think people have absolutely cut back on their spending,” he said. “A lot of people are trying to budget their money very, very carefully.”

And they will see it pay off later, he said.

O’Brien also said the long-term effects of the virus are far-reaching.

“This is going to change our economy and the way businesses and households operate forever,” O’Brien said.

Young couples might challenge gender roles and re-examine the importance of two working parents in a household, he said.

“I think it’s going to cause people to re-examine some of their choices between work and leisure,” he said.

The dean called adaptations made to the workplace in the virus’ wake a “game changer” for the future.

“I think more and more people will spend most of their time working from home or remotely,” O’Brien said.

Jones Allen Locklear Barry O'Brien, dean of the School of Business at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, attends a Monday afternoon WebEx online meeting from his home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Courtesy Photo | Pam O'Brien

Professionals: COVID-19 may leave some people with mental health problems

Jessica Horne Staff writer