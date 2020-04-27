St. Pauls police arrest Parkton residents during traffic stops

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — Two Parkton residents were arrested Friday on multiple drug and weapon charges during a traffic stop.

Da’Mous Bridges, 28, of Victoria Drive, and 22-year-old Eboney Hurley, of McMillian Siding Road, were arrested after the passenger vehicle in which they were traveling was stopped at East Armfield and Martin Luther King streets, according to St. Pauls police Detective Bradley Rountree.

Bridges is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Hurley is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed firearm, according to the police department.

She was released on a $50,500 unsecured bond.

The arrests were made by Officer Brynn Hinson, police Lt. Michael Seago and police Chief Steve Dollinger.

