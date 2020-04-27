Sheriff’s Office makes five arrests on variety of charges

LUMBERTON — Five people were arrested Friday through Sunday on charges that included resisting a public officer, trafficking cocaine and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
A 43-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, both of St. Pauls, were charged Sunday after the search of a residence at 414 Natureview Drive led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Mickey McNeill, 43, and Earlena Locklear, 42, both of Natureview Drive, were charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $51,000 secured bond.
The warrant was executed by the Sheriff’s Office’s Community Impact Team and SWAT operators.
A 26-year-old Fairmont man was arrested Friday on charges related to an April 18 assault on Pittman Loop Road in Fairmont that left a man hospitalized.
Bryan E. Moody is charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He also is charged with resisting arrest in an unrelated case.
Moody was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
The victim of the assault reported he had a prearranged meeting with Moody on the day of the assault. He said that while he and his wife were inside of the house on Pittman Loop Road, he was held against his will at knifepoint, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was able to escape, but was stabbed by his captor, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to Duke Medical Center, and released at a later date.
One of two Shannon women arrested Friday in relation to a shoplifting incident at the Maxway store on East Fourth Avenue in Red Springs had warrants for her arrest in California.
Alexandria Tapia, 41, was charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer and fugitive of justice.
Tapia is wanted in California for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and will be extradited to California, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Mayra Olvera, 28, was charged with resisting a public officer. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
A Sheriff’s Office investigator saw a woman, believed to have just shoplifted at the Maxway store, running to her vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Tapia and Olvera were caught after a vehicle pursuit that lasted less than five minutes and a brief foot pursuit.