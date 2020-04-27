Operation Fan Heat Relief to make fans available to eligible state residents

By: Staff report

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief.

People ages 60 and older, and adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance from May 1 through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has bought fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.

As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.

In addition to applying for fans, eligible state residents can take the following steps during high temperatures: increase fluid intake, spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly, reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon, and speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself, such as medication for high blood pressure.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to buy fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies also can buy a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.

This past year, the Division of Aging and Adult Services received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.

For more information, individuals can contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at 919-855-3419.

More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.

Also, weekly heat-related illness emergency department visit data is available at https://publichealth.nc.gov/chronicdiseaseandinjury/heat.htm.

