Crime report

April 28, 2020
The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kevin Jensen, Southern Comfort Drive, Parkton; Erica Gleason, Recreation Center Road, Maxton; Roger Chavis, N.C. 211 West, Lumberton; Anderson Jones, Marlboro Drive, Rowland; and William Abram, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jimmy Locklear, U.S. 74 West, Rowland; Michael Strickland, Alfordsville Road, Rowland; Pearlie Locklear, O’Quinn Road, Maxton; Kenneth Taylor, Lovette Road, Lumberton; and Gracie Strickland, Rosa Drive, Rowland.

Destiny Brown, of Cherokee Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her house and stole an iPhone 4, a 50-inch flat-screen TV, and personal identification cards.

Belal Shami, of North Pine Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his black 2008 BMW while it was parked at Smoke 4 Less, located at 3215 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

