Virtual meetings scheduled for Pembroke, Red Springs governing bodies

April 28, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The towns of Pembroke and Red Springs have scheduled virtual board meetings for next week.

Pembroke Town Council will hold their regularly scheduled May meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. via teleconference using Zoom, a cloud-based video conferencing tool.

To view, listen and/or participate in the meeting visit https://zoom.us/j/97889639455?pwd=NEhFK2k3cWtCcmtoT0RSU1FHWmlvUT09. To participate only by phone, dial 1-646-558 8656. The meeting ID is 978 8963 9455 and the password is 866.

Several public hearings are scheduled for the meeting. People wishing to participate will be given the opportunity to speak. Only directly affected persons may speak or comment during quasi-judicial hearings, such as during the deliberation of the issuance of a conditional use permit.

Persons wishing to submit written comments in advance of any hearing should mail them to Town Clerk Amira Hunt, P.O. Box 866, Pembroke, N.C. 28372. People wishing to provide public comment may also mail the comments to the town clerk in advance of the meeting or may provide comments during the public comment period of the agenda.

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. via live stream. The stream can be viewed by going to the town’s website: www.redsprings.org.

Staff report