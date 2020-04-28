Wildlife Commission warns of fishing license website scams

April 28, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is urging the public to be aware of private online websites claiming to sell North Carolina fishing licenses.

Licenses for inland or coastal fishing can be bought only online at ncwildlife.org, by calling the Commission’s license department at 888-248-6834 or in-person through local Wildlife Service agents.

The Commission does not contract or partner with any other online vendors to sell licenses, so any purchases made through fraudulent websites could potentially result in financial losses and compromised personal data.

For more information on fishing, hunting and trapping licenses, including pricing, visit ncwildlife.org/licensing.

The sales counter at the Wildlife Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public can visit the Commission’s website, ncwildlife.org, to buy fishing, trapping and hunting licenses and to renew a vessel registration. The Commission’s License, Vessel Registration, and Wildlife Helpline Call Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For the most up-to-date information on agency-related closures, cancellations and postponements visit ncwildlife.org/covid19.

