Rowland police chief retires Friday, looks to write next chapter of his life

ROWLAND — The police chief here will turn in his badge Friday, retiring after 21 years of service to the town’s police department.

Rowland Police Department Chief John Reaves, 53, began his 30-year-career in law enforcement in 1990 as a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Eight years later, in December 1998, he joined the Rowland Police Department. In March 2008, he was named interim police chief. Reaves was named police chief in May 2009.

The outgoing chief gave a verbal notice of retirement in February and presented town leaders a formal letter of resignation in April.

“I got 30 years in and I just figured it was time to pass the torch on and let somebody else do the running,” Reaves said.

Although Reaves looks toward the finish line of his law enforcement career with mixed emotions, he chooses to focus on his accomplishments over 30 years and writing the next chapter of his life.

Spending more time with his family is an important part of that chapter.

“I want to concentrate on family,” Reaves said.

His next chapter also will consist of offering lawn trimming services through Reaves’ Lawn Care, and taking many fishing trips to ponds, rivers and lakes, he said.

The one element of his time with the Rowland Police Department that he will miss the most is “helping people” in the community, especially the children, Reaves said.

“I will continue to help ‘my children’ in any way that I can,” he said.

That sentiment extends to community members, Reaves said. He doesn’t plan on wandering too far from his home on N.C. 130 between Rowland and Maxton, and will be available to help people in need.

Reaves also said he will miss his police officers, operations manager and other members of law enforcement he has worked with during his career.

“I made a bunch of friendships along the way,” he said.

He hopes to stay in contact with as many of them as possible after he retires, the police chief said.

Reaves’ coworkers described him as helpful, highly dedicated to the profession, and kind.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to work alongside Chief Reaves for the past 16 years,” said Connie Barnes-Hayes, police department Operations manager.

Reaves had compassion and a heart for children in the community, she said.

“He would always go above and beyond when a child was involved,” Barnes-Hayes said.

During the annual Shop with a Cop program, in which needy children in the community were taken on a shopping spree for Christmas gifts, the police chief would personally pay for more children to take part, Barnes-Hayes said.

Police Sgt. W. Darren Davis, who has known and worked with Reaves for 12 years at different law enforcement agencies, said he has learned much from Reaves’ leadership and guidance. The importance of being familiar with cases and staying on top of paperwork are among lessons learned during Davis’ month at the Rowland Police Department.

“Like everybody else, I wish him the best,” Davis said. “I wish he wasn’t taking all that knowledge home with him.”

Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter said she will miss Reaves’ stoic presence at community events.

“He does care a lot about the community and people in the community, and we’re thankful for his many, many years of service to our town,” Shooter said.

Police Lt. Hubert Graham will act as interim police chief until a new chief is named, Reaves said.

The new chief will be in charge of five full-time officers.

The town has begun the process of searching for a new chief, Town Manager David Townsend said. A job notice has been posted and will be up until May 15. Prospects will then be brought in for interviews.

The town’s Board of Commissioners will be involved in the interview process, he said.

According to the job notice, a candidate “must possess and have evidence of excellent leadership and management to include collaborative problem solving and a positive representative of the town to develop a partnership with the community, business leader, civic groups and educators.” A minimum of five years of law enforcement managerial experience also is required. The notice states a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice is preferred.

Rowland police chief turns in badge on Friday

