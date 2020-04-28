NCDHHS improving mental health supports for staff in health-care settings, expanding to support staff in child care centers

RALEIGH — A helpline that provides mental health and resilience supports to health-care workers, first responders and their families is being expanded, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The Hope4Healers Helpline, call 919-226-2002, is being expanded to support the staff of North Carolina’s child care programs. Earlier this month, the NCDHHS stood up Hope4Healers in partnership with the North Carolina Psychological Foundation to provide support for health-care professionals, other staff who work in health-care settings, first responders and their families, who may be experiencing stress from being on the front lines of the state’s COVID-19 response.

“North Carolina’s child care staff are the essential workforce supporting other essential personnel – working each day to provide safe, stable and nurturing care for children and families experiencing stress in their lives while coping with their own stress,” said Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS chief deputy secretary. “We want to make sure that they have access to the mental health and resilience supports they may need during this crisis.”

Hope4Healers also is now equipped with 24/7 call line support, so callers can speak to a live person who will listen, offer emotional support and make connections, including referral for follow-up supports.

“It was critical that we stood up this important resource as quickly as possible,” said Kody Kinsley, deputy secretary for Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. “And we are excited to make more immediate human connections when people need help.”

Hope4Healers is still recruiting and onboarding additional licensed mental health volunteers to offer supportive brief therapeutic intervention. Volunteers must register though the NC Training, Exercise, and Response Management System. The system can be accessed online at terms.ncem.org/TRS.

Additional resources and information on staying physically and mentally healthy can be found on the Managing Your Overall Health page on the NCDHHS COVID-19 website: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. You can also visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

