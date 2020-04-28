County reports 33 new COVID-19, bringing total positive cases to 162

Smith Smith

LUMBERTON — An 8-week-old child is among the 33 positive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The county’s total count of positive cases of the new coronavirus now stands at 162. According to the department’s news release, one laboratory service did not report its test results on Monday and were left out of that day’s total.

Of Tuesday’s count, the oldest person to test positive was 71 years old and the majority of the new COVID-19 patients, 17, fell between the ages of 25 and 49. Eighteen were male and 15 were female.

Seven of the cases were tested at either a quick care facility, clinic or hospital that was outside Robeson County. One positive case remains hospitalized outside the county.

A total of 24 of the positive cases were reported at a local hospital, and one person remains hospitalized. Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday that three patients remain in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 17 employees remain quarantined.

One of Tuesday’s positive cases was tested at the county Health Department, and one was tested in another state and remains hospitalized.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there are 9,568 confirmed cases in 96 of the state’s 100 counties, with 342 deaths and 463 residents still hospitalized.

Eight of Robeson County’s new coronavirus cases were related to a worksite, while two were household contacts and one was contact with another case. The point of infection for 22 cases was not listed because the county Health Department’s staff had not contacted everyone to acquire all necessary information, according to the release.

In related COVID-19 news, the NCDHHS told The Bladen Journal there are 13 food processing facilities in 11 North Carolina counties that have produced 479 cases of the new coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. Mountaire Farms’ facility in Lumber Bridge and the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel are among those facilities.

Even with the NCDHHS aware of the concerns about Mountaire Farms, Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith said there are no plans to order the facility closed.

“In my opinion the Health Department would have to declare an imminent hazard, which would require going to court, which would then be fought by the industry while it continued to operate,” Smith said. “There is no threshold as to the number of cases/incidents for this to occur. The regulating authority for food producing operations is the USDA.”

The NCDHHS declined to say how many people have been infected at the Smithfield plant, and to identify the other facilities and reveal how many people have become infected at each facility.

The Smithfield plant in Tar Heel is the world’s largest pork processing facility. It employs an estimated 4,400 to 5,000 people, and processes between 30,000 and 35,000 hogs a day.

It was identified by the Bladen County Health Department on April 8 as having an infected worker. Smithfield has declined to say how many workers at the plant are infected.

Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Smith-bill-16.jpg Smith