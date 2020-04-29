Crime report

Terry Wooten, an employee at Crossroads Ford Lincoln located at 5045 Dawn Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup truck from the business.

Bonnie Delong, of East Powersville Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her vehicle was parked at the Happy Mart, at 5102 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, someone broke into it and stole her wallet.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Deborah Willis, Alfordsville Road, Rowland; Joseph Williamson, Tar Heel Road, Lumberton; and Willie McDaniel, Butler Road, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Norma Concha, U.S. 74 East, Rowland; William Taylor, Glory Light Road, Fairmont; and Glenda Collins, Lombardy Village Road, Shannon.

