County housing authorities in line to receive a total of $835,546 in federal grant money

LUMBERTON — Local housing authority directors expressed gratitude Wednesday for a combined $835,546 in federal grant money that is to be used to cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fairmont Housing Authority is in line to receive $29,374, the City of Lumberton $494,357, Pembroke $158,361 and Robeson County $153,454. The money is from $16.5 million made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Operation Fund. The grant awards were announced Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. The senator and HUD did not say when the funds will be received.
The money allocated to 88 housing authorities across the state was made possible by funding HUD received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, according to a statement from Tillis’ office. Funding was allocated to housing authorities to cover expenses incurred by preparing for and responding to the coronavirus.
Robeson County Housing Authority Executive Director Niakeya Cooper said the funding gave her a sense of security.
“I’m relieved,” Cooper said.
The county housing authority spent $37,180 in March to install drop boxes at locations in Lumberton, St. Pauls, Red Springs and Rowland to decrease the amount of traffic in the offices and to allow residents to pay rent, she said. Recently, Cooper also spent $500 for sanitizer.
She also wants to use the money to buy four laptops to help employees work remotely, Cooper said. The laptops are expected to cost a total of $3,600.
Cooper said she is grateful for the spending flexibility approved by HUD, which allowed housing authorities to use capital funds to prepare for the virus. She will ask more questions about the grant money on Friday during a HUD webinar.
Fairmont Housing Authority Director Sandy Mallory also welcomed the additional money.
“We appreciate the additional help and support through the CARES Act that we’ve received,” Mallory said.
Mallory, who has worked in public housing for more than 30 years, said the virus is new territory. She welcomes any tools to help navigate the uncharted waters.
The authority has invested in a drop box and a large amount of cleaning supplies, Mallory said. She plans to use the grant money to supplement those expenses.
“We’re very excited and very thankful anytime we can get additional funds because our funds are limited,” said Adrian Lowery, Lumberton Housing Authority director.
He’s waiting on a formal notice before spending the money and plans to speak with HUD soon, Lowery said.
“North Carolina’s housing authorities have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and are in dire need of assistance,” Sen. Tillis said Tuesday. “I was proud to support the CARES Act that provides this much-needed assistance so these housing authorities can maintain services and support North Carolinians in need.”
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]