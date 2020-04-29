County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, bring total to 188

April 29, 2020
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Twenty-six more Robeson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Wednesday.

The county’s total count of positive cases for the new coronavirus now stands at 188.

There were 19 males and and seven females among the cases reported Wednesday, with the youngest new patient being 16 years old and the oldest, 67. Twenty-one of the 26 new cases were individuals between the ages of 25 and 49.

A local hospital conducted the test for 15 of the cases. Three were tested at the Robeson County Health Department.

The other eight cases were reported from either an out-of-county quick care facility or out-of-county hospital.

In only six of the new cases were health officials able to trace the means of infection, and all six were reported as worksite related contact.

Eight patients are in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s website.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that there are 9,948 positive cases in 98 of the state’s 100 counties. There have been 354 deaths in the state as a result of the coronavirus and 551 N.C. residents remain hospitalized.

