St. Pauls police to give out food and hygiene products

April 29, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Police Department will give out food and hygiene products to town residents in need on Thursday.

Officers will be distributing shampoo, conditioner and food items from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at St. Pauls High School, located at 648 N. Old Stage Road. The items were donated by the Robeson County Church and Community Center. The distribution will be conducted on a first-come first-served basis.

Items will be given out only to residents of St. Pauls. People who attend should bring identification proving their residency.

Staff report