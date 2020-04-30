Deputies arrest Red Springs man after DSS worker, child, mother attacked

McMillan McMillan

MAXTON — A 19-year-old Red Springs man was arrested after a vehicle was driven into a vehicle driven by a county Department of Social Services worker who was taking a 10-month-old child and the child’s mother to safety after a reported case of domestic violence.

Logan McMillian, the child’s father, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault on a government employee, assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, and battery of unborn child, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond for all charges except assault on a female.

During his first court appearance Wednesday, District Court Judge Brooke Clark gave McMillian a $10,000 cash bond for the assault on a female charge. He was was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government employee, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault on a female, two counts of communicating a threat, obstruction of justice, injury to personal property, and contributing to the abuse of a minor.

McMillian was placed under additional bonds of $100,000 and $25,000 in cash for the offenses, bringing his total bond amount to $145,000.

Deputies responded about 6 p.m. Tuesday to call, and when they arrived at McGirt and Delbert roads they found two vehicles involved in a collision, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were told McMillian crashed his vehicle into the vehicle being driven by a DSS employee who was taking a domestic violence victim and her child to safety.

After crashing into the other vehicle, McMillian got out of his vehicle and began beating the front passenger’s side windshield with a tire iron, near the mother seated inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He verbally threatened the DSS employee and the mother.

The employee, mother and child were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for evaluation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

McMillian fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office. McMillian was arrested later Tuesday evening after he surrendered to deputies at his residence on Chavis Road in Red Springs.

“Domestic violence is especially heinous and rips at the fabric of the family bonds. During this pandemic and shelter-in-place orders, we are aware that some homes are not shelters, but places of horror,” Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said.

Domestic violence of any kind with not be tolerated, he said.

“We will not tolerate violence against any citizen, but especially cases involving domestic violence and violence against county employees who are simply trying to do their job,” Scott said.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said county employees shouldn’t have to experience the violence that law enforcement officers may endure.

“Our officers experience this every day. They expect resistance in performing their duties,” Wilkins said. “In some cases, that resistance becomes physical violence against officers … But, an employee of DSS should not have to experience this type of violence, let alone even expect it.”

McMillian’s next court date is scheduled for June 25 in District Court.

McMillan https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Logan-McMillan.jpg McMillan