Robeson County deputies, U.S. marshals arrest two fugitives from Georgia

April 30, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — Two Georgia residents were arrested Tuesday after fleeing to Robeson County to escape charges stemming from a death in Georgia.

Cody Rienks, 27, and Kelly Hill, 36, both of Waycross, Georgia, are charged with being a fugitive of justice, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Both are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bonds while awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Rienks is a former resident of Lumberton.

Rienks and Hill are accused of involvement in a death in Waycross, Georgia, on April 22. They fled to Robeson County in the victim’s vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was seized during the arrest.

The death is being investigated by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office in Waycross, Georgia.

Rienks and Hill were arrested at a residence on Tracy Sampson Road in Pembroke by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, according to the Sheriff’s Office

