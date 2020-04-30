Crime report

April 30, 2020
Robert Strong reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was injured when he was assaulted by someone with a weapon on McGirt Gin Road in Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Forrest Burrett, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Helena Blades, Hilly Branch Road, Lumberton; Anthony Locklear, Evelyns Drive, Lumberton; and Cataleyah Wilcox, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brianna Jones, San Faye Drive, Pembroke; and Nancy Locklear, Alford Farms Road, Maxton.

