Educators, the RCCCC, St. Pauls leaders team up to give hygiene items, food to people in need

ST. PAULS — About 200 St. Pauls residents lined up Thursday afternoon in the St. Pauls High School parking lot to receive free food and hygiene items.
The distribution was conducted in a drive-through fashion so resident could be given items such as shampoo, body wash and food donated by the Robeson County Church and Community Center.
Members of the high school’s staff, St. Pauls Police Department, town Board of Commissioners, St. Pauls Fire Department and RCCCC worked together to serve town residents in need.
“All of our officers were very proud to be able to help out our community members,” St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger said. “It’s nice to be able to give back to those who support us.”
Mayor Elbert Gibson said the event helped “bring the community together.”
“It shows that we’re all in this together,” Gibson said. “We’re trying to survive.”
Many residents who received items were elderly, Gibson said. And he is thankful for the RCCCC’s generosity, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I would like to thank them for the food and the juice and the items they donated today,” Gibson said. “I thought that it shows they have our community in mind.”
Residents were “overjoyed and grateful” to receive the donations, said Brianna Goodwin, RCCCC assistant director for Operations.
And the Center isn’t finished yet, she said.
“We do plan to continue visits across the county during the month of May,” Goodwin said.
The Center agreed in April to begin donations to municipalities across the county after it received a surplus of food items donated by SpartanNash, she said. The grocery distributor and retailer donated many items it wasn’t able to get to grocery stores during the pandemic to the Center.
The Center also received donations of hygiene items from the N.C. Diaper Bank to distribute to local towns, Goodwin said. And the Center decided to organize distribution events in order to make the items more accessible to people in need.
To date, distributions have taken place in St. Pauls, Red Springs, Maxton and Fairmont, Goodwin said.
Serving people in smaller communities and reminding them they are not forgotten is a big part of the giveaway mission, she said.
“We have every intention of addressing that and continuing to do so,” Goodwin said.
Once every municipality in the county is served, the Center will revisit them, she said.
The Center also is working to acquire a mobile unit that will allow it to serve different municipalities each Thursday, Goodwin said. It is not known when the unit will be in operation.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]