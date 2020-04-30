Educators, the RCCCC, St. Pauls leaders team up to give hygiene items, food to people in need

LUMBERTON — A decrease in traffic on the roadways has slowed occupancy rates in hotels and delayed traffic projects, but a local official said she is holding on to hope for a return to normal.

There has been a 51% decrease in average daily traffic at exit 207 on U.S. 74, comparing weekday travel in the first week of April to the previous month, according to traffic counts by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Statewide, freeways with average daily traffic of more than 50,000 cars saw a decrease of 2% in the first week of March and 42% from April 13 to 17, according to NCDOT data. Freeways with an average daily traffic count of less than 50,000 cars saw a decrease of 36% in travel from April 13 to 17. Nonfreeway traffic saw a decrease of 32% and local average daily travel 57%.

And Lumberton’s hotels are feeling the impact.

Local hotels are operating at an occupancy rate of 20% to 30%, said Angela Sumner, Lumberton Visitors Bureau executive director. There are more than 1,500 rooms in the 22 hotels in Lumberton.

Spring and fall are the busiest seasons for those hotels, she said.

Atkinson Inn & Suites, located at 3003 W. Fifth St., is experiencing a decrease in business, but remaining moderately busy, said Juhi Dattani, front desk clerk and member of the family that runs the business. In the past three weeks, the hotel has experienced a loss in guests between 10% and 15%. Typically, the hotel fills all 26 rooms during the summer months, but now it averages about 10 occupied rooms each day.

“We have a lot of extended-stay workers,” Dattani said.

Most of those guests are people in town for work on construction projects, she said. The hotel is not seeing many travelers.

“I feel like things will just kind of stay stagnant,” she said.

But, occupancy rates could be worse, and areas that depend more heavily on conferences and conventions for tourism are more likely to feel the brunt of the virus’ effects of tourism, Sumner said.

Officials conducting weekly webinars by Visit North Carolina and the U.S. Travel Association seem “very optimistic but also very cautious” about the future of tourism after the stay-at-home order is lifted, she said.

Also contributing to a strain on tourism is the closure since the middle of March of the states’ nine welcome centers, she said. Included in the closures is the N.C. Welcome Center on Interstate 95 that directs visitors into Lumberton.

“I think it’s too early to worry,” Sumner said of the future of businesses and restaurants.

Of the 104 restaurants the bureau serves in Lumberton, 65% remain open.

The virus has forced many restaurant operators and owners to be creative, she said.

Since Gov. Roy Cooper’s March 17 ban of dining in at restaurants and bars, the Village Station has capitalized on family-sized meals and its hot dog stand positioned outside the restaurant, while Your Pie has sold pizza kits and Sugar Art Custom Cakes and Sweets is offering cupcake kits for families to use at home, Sumner said.

Lumberton and its residents are “resilient” and over time she thinks a full recovery is possible, Sumner said. The city’s locations near interstates 74 and 95 and its wide array of restaurants will continue to offer opportunities for travelers to spend money in the city.

“Our biggest job is to be a support system,” she said of the Visitor’s Bureau.

The bureau continues to share resources with local businesses and stay in communication with business owners.

The Visitor’s Bureau is sharing information about restaurant and business hours on its website at https://www.lumberton-nc.com/.

The state Transportation Department, which relies on funding from the Motor Fuels Tax, Highway Use Tax and DMV fees, also has felt the effect of fewer travelers on the road. This past week, the department said it anticipates a shortfall of at least $300 million in its budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Because of the funding loss it has been forced to adjust spending priorities and delay two county projects, said Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT public information officer.

The construction of a roundabout at U.S. 301 and Parkton Tobermory Road has been delayed from this year to the fall of 2022, he said.

The start of the Interstate 95 widening project also will be delayed by about six months, Barksdale said.

“That first section was to upgrade and widen I-95 from mile marker 22, north of Carthage Road, to mile marker 40,” Barksdale said. “Before COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order, we were planning to award a design-build contract for that segment in December 2020.”

After the design was completed, construction would begin about a year later as stated in the contract, he said.

“It’s now going to be June 2021 when we award a design-build project for the segment from mile marker 22 to 40,” Barksdale said.

A decrease in traffic on area roadways since Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 30 has slowed occupancy rates in Lumberton’s hotels and traffic projects across the state. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Traffic8.jpg A decrease in traffic on area roadways since Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 30 has slowed occupancy rates in Lumberton’s hotels and traffic projects across the state. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Sumner https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Sumner.jpg Sumner Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Jessica Horne Staff writer