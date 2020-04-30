Lumberton police make arrest in relation to 11 vehicle break-ins

April 30, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Hunt

LUMBERTON — A 34-year-old Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to 11 vehicle break-ins during the month of April, among other charges.

James Christopher Hunt, of 295 Burch Road, is charged with 10 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, attempted break or enter a motor vehicle, and failure to stay at home, or violation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Hunt is accused of involvement in vehicle break-ins from April 21 to 29.

Hunt also is charged with one count of breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and possession of stolen goods in connection to a March 17 break-in at a Lumberton residence, according to the police department.

Hunt was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $32,500 bond.

Investigators are working to identify additional crimes and recover stolen property, according to the police department. Anyone with information should call the police department at 910-671-3845 and speak with detectives Evan Whitley or Charles Keenum.

Hunt
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_JAMES-C-HUNT.jpgHunt

Staff report