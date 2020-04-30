Shooting, stabbing in Red Springs leave two men hospitalized

April 30, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
web only

RED SPRINGS — Police here are investigating a shooting, and one man has been charged in a separate stabbing incident.

Tyrus McLean, 22, of 127 E. Ave. in Red Springs, arrived at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton about 1:39 a.m. Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the Red Springs Police Department. McLean said he was shot on East Eighth Avenue in Red Springs.

When an officer arrived at the hospital, he learned McLean had been transferred to Chapel Hill about 3:28 a.m. because of the severity of his injuries, according to the police department.

The bullet traveled down McLean’s back and lodged in his lung, according to the police department. McLean was reported to be alert and conscious.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

In a separate incident, Nicholas Jacobs, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged after 29-year-old Miquel Scippio was stabbed four times at a residence at Richardson and Baldwin streets, Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson said.

Scippio was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where he was treated and released.

Police officers were dispatched to the residence earlier Wednesday after an altercation broke out between two men, Patterson said. The men agreed to settle the dispute by serving warrants on each other. Scippio was stabbed after the officers left.

Anyone with information about the two cases should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454. Callers can remain anonymous.

web only
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Police-lights-11.jpgweb only

Staff report