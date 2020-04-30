Fourth county resident dies of COVID-19, 25 new cases reported

April 30, 2020 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report
For web only

LUMBERTON — A fourth Robeson County resident has died of COVID-19, the local Health Department reported Thursday.

The latest resident to die was a female in her 60s who had underlying medical conditions in addition to the new coronavirus, according to the Health Department. No other information was provided.

The woman’s death was announced on the same day the county Health Department reported 26 new positive tests for COVID-19. The count of county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at 214, all since March 21.

According to a summary of the new cases released by the county Department of Health, 14 of the new patients are male and 12 are female. The oldest new patient is 63 years old, and the youngest, 4. Seventeen of them are in the 25-49 age range.

Two of the new patients were tested at a hospital outside Robeson County, according to the Health Department. Thirteen were tested at a local hospital, two at the county Health Department and two at a local health-care provider or clinic. Seven were tested at a private clinic in Robeson County.

The possible reason for 17 of the new patients becoming infected with the new coronavirus was not given. The Health Department reported five of the new cases are work-related, three are a result of close contact with someone who was infected and one was a result of contact at home with an infected person.

“One of the primary testing locations has not been providing sufficient information to determine possible site/reason for acquisition of virus. This is determined later by Health Department staff as they conduct the contact tracing of each case,” the Health Department’s release reads in part.

Four patients with COVID-19 were in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center as of Thursday, according to the hospital’s website. That’s a drop from eight on Wednesday. As of Thursday the hospital had no cases under investigation, had submitted 895 samples for testing and had nine employees under quarantine.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, there were 10,509 confirmed cases in 98 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ website. The coronavirus has killed 378 residents and left 546 hospitalized.

For web only
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_COVID-19-image-2.jpgFor web only

Staff report