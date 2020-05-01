Healing Soldiers of War donates supplies local police can use to protect officers from COVID-19

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Rowland Police Officer Chris Brown, left, helps former police Chief John Reaves, middle, and officer Frank Escobar on Friday unpack items donated to the police department by the Healing Soldiers of War Ministry, of Marion, South Carolina. The department and the Maxton and Red Springs police departments were among many law enforcement agencies and first responders to receive personal protective equipment and other supplies from the nonprofit organization.

ROWLAND — Three Robeson County police departments received on Friday a gift of supplies and equipment with which to protect their personnel from COVID-19

Healing Soldiers of War Ministry, a nonprofit based in Marion, South Carolina, distributed boxes containing masks, gloves, sanitizer, cleaning supplies, water, ready-to-eat meals, personal protective equipment and other supplies to first responders and law enforcement agencies throughout the Carolinas. Recipients in Robeson County included the Rowland, Maxton and Red Springs police departments.

The organization is an extension of Tabernacle of God Ministries in Dillon, South Carolina, which seeks to serve first responders, military service members and emergency personnel, according to its Facebook page.

Local police chiefs credit Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, Robeson County school board District Two representative, with sharing information about the distribution.

And officers appreciate the “hand up,” said Rowland police Chief John Reaves, whose last day on the job was Friday. Reaves traveled to Marion on Friday to pick up the supplies for his officers.

“I can leave knowing now that they have the equipment they need,” he said.

Receiving the supplies and support means a lot to officers who often go without gratitude for their service, he said.

“It’s far and few between that people actually tell us thank you,” Reaves said. “… I’m overwhelmed with joy that we’ve got these churches and the people that put this together.”

Rowland police Sgt. W. Darren Davis said most of the personal protective equipment Rowland police officers have was given to the department by county Emergency Medical Services or bought by the officers.

“It feels good,” Davis said of receiving the equipment.

And he is thankful for it.

Interim Rowland Police Chief Lt. Hubert Graham said the supplies were unexpected, but will be put to good use.

The Maxton police chief also expressed her gratitude to the organization for its support.

“On behalf of the Maxton Police Department, I would like to thank the Healing Soldiers Ministry for their generous donation,” Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said. “Their continued support of the agency is invaluable and allows us to continue serving the citizens of Maxton.”

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson echoed the sentiment.

“We’re very grateful,” he said. “We appreciate it.”

Jessica Horne

Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

