Pet of the week

May 1, 2020 robesonian News 0

River is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. River is a male, collie mix, about 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He is very friendly, loving and playful. His adoption fee is $25, cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

